Catherine J. McElwee

Add a Memory
Catherine J. McElwee Obituary
Catherine J. McElwee, 88, of Freeland passed away Thursday morning at the Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Katherine (Dever) McElwee.

Prior to retiring she was employed as a telephone operator by the Bell Telephone Corp.

Catherine was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and the Telephone Pioneers.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Roger, Cornelius and Hubert McElwee, and sisters, Anna Sullivan, Patricia Gavitt and Margaret Brumbaugh.

Surviving are a nephew, William Sullivan, and nieces, Mary Kate McKinley and Gretchen Addison.

The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland, followed by burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 17, 2019
