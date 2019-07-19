|
Catherine M. Donchez, 75 of Bethlehem, died July 15 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of Frank J. Donchez for 16 years.
Catherine was born in Hazleton, on Sept. 7, 1943 to the late Russell and Mildred (Krill) Yaworsky.
She was the manager of the former Bethlehem Club.
She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are husband, Frank; a son, Robert Pavlick; husband, Carol; stepdaughter, Debra Finch; brother, Russell Yaworsky, husband of Debbie; sister, Mildred Cara, wife of Carmen; grandchildren, Shaun, Brooke, Cody, Lauren, Taylor, Kellye and Cody, and great-grandchildren, Xander, Ava and Bryanna.
She was predeceased by a step-daughter, Sandra Jucknik.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m., with calling from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Notre Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem, 1861 Catasaqua Road, Bethlehem.
Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.herronfuneralhomes.com
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Notre Dame School of Bethlehem.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 19, 2019