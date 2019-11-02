|
Catherine M. Lorenz, 92, formerly of Sheppton, died Wednesday at Providence Place, Drums, where she had been a guest.
She was born in Shenandoah, the daughter of the late Steven and Anna Kniss Robel.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sheppton.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a production assistant in the avionics industry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lorenz, in 2015; and siblings, Steven, Mary Spagnoletti, Daniel and Joseph.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen Hoystrich, Sheppton; and Gail Kruger, Horsham; sisters, Matilda Flaim, Hazleton; Dorothy Meister, South Carolina; and Theresa Walters, Weatherly; grandchildren, Ashley Kruger, Lynn Wolk, Kimberly Davidson, Roger Hoystrich Jr. and Ryan Hoystrich; great-grandchildren, Austin and Brandon Davidson and Jaydon, Kaleb and Meliyah Hoystrich; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Sheppton, with a Mass of Christian Burial.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Monday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Donations in Catherine's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 2, 2019