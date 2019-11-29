|
Catherine M. Okrasinski, 86, of Freeland passed away Wednesday at her home surrounded by her family.
Born March 20, 1933, in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Cibula) Gresh.
She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church and Rosary society, Freeland.
Before retiring she was a tester for RCA and Tung-Sol.
Catherine enjoyed taking care of her children, swimming at the YMCA and Mt. Laurel, and her trips to Wildwood.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Leon, in 2003; brothers, George and Johnny Gresh; and sister, Margaret Gresh.
She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her son, Joseph and his wife, Patrice, Freeland; daughters, Julieann Okrasinski and Elizabeth Ackers, both of Freeland; and Maryann Vine, Sheppton; grandchildren, David, Matthew, Jessica, Fred and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jacquie; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's B.C. Church, Freeland.
Burial will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 29, 2019