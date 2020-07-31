Home

Catherine Marie Snyder

Catherine Marie Snyder Obituary

Catherine Marie Snyder, 86, of South Church Street, Hazleton, died Wednesday at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in Hazleton, July 24, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Catherine (Asson) Ecker and spent her entire life in the area.

Catherine was member of the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums, and enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casinos and watching NASCAR races.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband of 65 years, Clair L. Snyder; and brothers, George Ecker and Robert Ecker.

Surviving are her son, Calvin Snyder and his wife, Carrie Lynn, Drums; daughter, Carol Houseknecht and her husband, David, Nescopeck; son, Charles Snyder and his wife, Randi, Middletown; daughter, Cindy Snyder, Hazleton; son, Carl Snyder and his wife, Molly, Drums; daughter, Cheryl Winder and her husband, Victor; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held from the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., Drums.

Burial will take place in the Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guestbook on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


