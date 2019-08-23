|
|
Catherine "Mae" Planutis, 88, of West Hazleton passed away Thursday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Beaver Meadows, she was the daughter of the late John and Ellen (Baran) Marusak.
She was the wife of the late Richard V. Planutis, to whom she had been married for 56 years. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.
She was a 1948 "Top 10" graduate of Hazleton High School and worked as the office manager at Madison Dress Company before helping her husband in the family owned grocery store.
Catherine had a lifelong love of music, was the drummer with Evelyn Hornick and the Musical Maids (all-girl band) in her younger years and graced the family home with her beautiful piano playing.
She was a wonderful, generous mother and was greatly loved and treasured by her family. She found joy in taking care of her home and garden, looking out for her neighbors and serving her family.
The journey of her recent years would not have been filled with such peace and strength had it not been for the loving support of caretakers, healthcare providers, friends, and co-workers of her children. The family is eternally grateful.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Jr., Vincent, Paul, Raymond and George Marusak and sister, Eleanor Tirpak.
She is survived by her three children, Barbara Shoemaker and her husband, Frank, of Danville; Richard Planutis and his girlfriend, Debra Unkel, of Endicott, N.Y.; and Martha Planutis, of Victoria, Texas; seven grandchildren, Christine, Kimberly, Michael, Andrea, Gregory, Victoria and Nina; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation to be held at the church Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.legacy.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 23, 2019