Catherine Velotti of West Hazleton passed away peacefully Tuesday evening of natural causes.
Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late August and Carmella (Alfonso) Marino.
Catherine was married to Louis Velotti, O.D., for 54 years prior to his death in 2009. He was an optometrist in the Hazleton area.
Catherine served in the military during World War II in the U.S. Navy Nursing Corps at Bethesda Naval Hospital. One of her fondest memories while serving was shaking hands with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Following her naval career training, she received a registered nurse degree from Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia.
Catherine had devout faith, and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish, Church of Our Lady of Grace.
In addition to her husband, Louis, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Intrepido.
She is survived by her loving and devoted son, Thomas Velotti and wife, Kwan; and treasured granddaughter, Han Fei Velotti. Also surviving is a sister, Rose Smith, Easton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish, Church of Our Lady of Grace, Hazleton.
Interment will follow privately at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 14, 2019