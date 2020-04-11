|
Cecelia Banczek, 95, of White Haven passed away Wednesday evening at her home.
Born in White Haven, she was the daughter of the late Franciszek and Dominica (Makorewicz) Banczek.
Many years ago, she did secretarial work in New York City.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Frank Bonczek, Joseph Bonczek, Leon Bonczek, Adam Bonczek, Stanley Bonczek, Martin Bonczek and Edwin Bonczek; sisters, Josephine Bonczek, Helen Banczek and Victoria Bonczek Shane; and a nephew, Edwin Bonczek.
Surviving are a niece and caregiver, Victoria (Shane) LaPorte; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Joseph Bonczek, Kathleen (Bonczek) Lapchak, Mary (Bonczek) Brooks, Valerie (Shane) Wilk and Elizabeth (Bonczek) Carlson.
Due to the coronavirus, services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020