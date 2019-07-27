|
Cecelia Malloy, 88, a resident of Alter Street, Hazleton, passed away early Friday morning.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Ward) Rodgers and was a lifetime resident of the area.
Cecelia was a graduate of Hazleton High School. Prior to retirement in 1977, she was a manager of Trailways Bus Terminal.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was being with her husband Bill and enjoying the simple things of life. They had shared 60 years of marriage and, after retirement, spent 16 wonderful winters in Fort Myers, Fla.
Cecelia also loved her dogs, all of which she named Skippy.
Having strong faith, she was a lifelong member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel.
Preceding in death was her husband, William J. Malloy Sr., who died July 25, 2013; brothers, Bernard and John Rodgers; and sister, Mary Theresa McNelis.
Surviving are her loving and devoted children, Mary Grace Barletta and husband, Louis, Hazleton; William J. Malloy Jr. and wife, Mary Jo, Drums; and Bernard A. Malloy and wife, Sharon, Hazleton.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana, ,Kelly Randazzo and husband, Eric; April Kennedy and husband, Matt; Lindsey Barletta; Grace Huntzinger and husband, Chris; William J. Malloy III and husband, Keith Milne; Laura Saar and husband, Dirk; Kim Fancher and husband, Chad; Bernard A. Malloy Jr. and wife, Jill; and Shawn Malloy; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hernandez; Madeliene Kennedy; Anabelle Kennedy; Julia Kennedy; Olivia Malloy; Christopher Huntzinger; Ryan Huntzinger; Jordan Randazzo; Regan Randazzo; Emily Fancher; and Bryce Fancher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 8:45 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church.
Donations, in memory of Cecelia, may be made to Jordan's Army, c/o 112 S. Chestnut Drive, Drums, PA 18222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, please visit www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 27, 2019