|
|
Former Weatherly Councilwoman Cecilia "CeCe" A. Gower, 75, of Evergreen Avenue, Weatherly, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She had served more than three decades as an active council member and a strong community leader.
As a graduate of Weatherly High School, Cece had managed the White Haven McDonald's, and then worked at Sentinel Electronics of Hazleton, where she served as union president.
She was an active member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church of White Haven.
Cece was a talented cook, baker and liked to sew. She was a devoted grandmother and adored her grandchildren and always had time to play cards and board games with them.
She is survived by her loving family: husband of 57 years, Albert "Allie" L. Gower Jr.; sons, Albert L. Gower III, West Hazleton; Michael B. Gower and his wife, Michelle, Weatherly; daughter, Cathy A. Sotack and her husband, Bill, Orlando, Fla.; brothers, Stanley Gelezinsky and his wife, Ellen, Freeland; Benjamin Gelezinsky Jr. and his wife, Kerrie, Lake Agmar; sisters, Dorothy Reiner, Weatherly; Genny Macurak, White Haven; sister-in-law, Elaine Gelezinsky, Freeland; grandchildren, Courtney Sotack, Christine Rodriguez, and Morgan, Season and Michael Gower Jr.; and great- grandchildren, Ricardo and Isabella Rodriguez. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Born Friday, Aug. 25, 1944, in Highland, the daughter of the late Benjamin Gelezinsky Sr. and Catherine (Malletz), she was also predeceased in death by her brother, Vincent J. Gelezinsky.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, the Rev. Michael J. Kloton to officiate.
Friends may call on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Interment will be in St. Patrick's R.C. Church Cemetery, White Haven.
Memorials may be made in her name to Weatherly Community Ambulance Association, 400 Carbon St., Weatherly, PA 18255.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 17, 2019