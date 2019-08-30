|
Cecilia Rita Sitch, 95, a resident of Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Tamaqua, died Wednesday evening at the nursing home.
Born in Freeland on Nov. 28, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Arnold) Corazza and was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Throughout the years, Cecilia was employed as a sales clerk for both the Leader Store and Sharps Bakery and also worked as a receptionist for Dr. Hock.
She enjoyed spending her time going to casinos and sewing quilts and clothes. She loved her family and was always happy to share a story or give an update on how they were doing.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Peter Sitch, in 1988; brothers, Louis Jr., Alfred, Norbert, Raymond, Eugene, Victor and Ernest Corazza; and sisters, Anna Stein and Alma Yori.
Surviving are her daughter, Mary Ann Kapish and her husband, Tom, of Jeanesville; son, John Sitch, of Hershey; daughter, Cecilia Keesecker and her husband, David, of Carlisle; grandsons, TJ Kapish and his wife, Holly, of Mountain Top; and Bryan Kapish, of Mountain Top; great-granddaughter, Sophia Kapish; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday morning at the Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, for a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Burial will take place privately in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeland.
Memorial donations to the Holy Rosary Parish, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201, are welcomed by the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 30, 2019