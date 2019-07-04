Charles A. Dietrich

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Charles A. Dietrich, 93, of Freeland, passed away Tuesday, surrounded by his family at his home.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 22, 1926, he was the son of the late William A. and Eleanor (Vredenburg) Dietrich.



He was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Charles was a member of American Legion posts 473 and 118, Woodhaven, N.Y.



Before retiring, he was a 27-year mail handler for the Morgan Station, New York, Post Office.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Theresa, in 2006; son, John; sisters, Helen, Anna, Lillian and Mae Flynn; brother, William; and great-grandson, Austin Tyler.



Surviving are his son, Charles, New York City; daughters, Maureen McDowell and her husband, Tom, Freeland; and Kathleen Gibbs and her husband, Joe, South Carolina; brother, Harold, Long Island, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church.



Burial will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries