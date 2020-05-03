|
Charles F. O'Donnell, 75, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Monday, April 25.
Charlie was the son of Helen and Charles O'Donnell and was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Hazleton. He attended St. Gabriel's Catholic School, Hazleton. After graduating from the University of Scranton, Charlie moved to South Florida.
He is survived by his son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Kerri, Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Sally Andresky and son-in-law, Pete, Davie, Fla.; his five cherished granddaughters, Kaitlin, Abby, Megan, Karina and Victoria; his sister, Roseann Blasko, West Hazleton; his brothers, Tommy, West Hazleton; and Jimmy, Burke, Va.
Charlie was kind, caring, generous, had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help at any moment. He loved sports and his family. He was a wonderful and devoted father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a service cannot be held at this time.
Funeral arrangements are by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4 St., Plantation, FL, 954-587-6888, www.tmralph.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 3, 2020