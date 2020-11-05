Home

Charles George Zunski

Charles George Zunski Obituary

Charles George Zunski, 94, of Douglassville, formerly of Royersford, died Tuesday at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern Twp.

Born on April 20, 1926, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Clarence Zunski and Margaret (Kimmel) Zunski. He was the widower of Anna Marie (Hudak) Zunski.

He retired as a barber for the Montgomery County Geriatric Center.

Charles was a avid bowler and he enjoyed fishing.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Douglassville.

Surviving are son, Richard C., husband of Karen Zunski, Bechtelsville; daughter, Carol A. Jenks, Puyallup, Wash.; brother, Robert Zunski, Pittsburgh; sisters, Eileen Martini, Hazleton; and Margaret Figurito, Florida; three grandchildren, Christine, David and Kate; and Charles' companion, Dottie Gilfert, Keystone Villa.

He was predeceased by brothers, Clarence Zunski, Andy Zunski and Leo Zunski; sister, Bernadine Chupela; and grandson, Brad.

Services will be held at the family's convenience.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, is in charge of arrangements.


