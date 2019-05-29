Charles J. Houser

Obituary Condolences Charles J. Houser, 82, of Hometown passed away peacefully Sunday in Easton Hospital.



Raised in Grier City, he was the son of the late John and Kathryn (Haldeman) Houser. He was a 1954 graduate of Mahanoy Twp. High School.



Prior to his retirement, he worked for U.S. Steel Fairless Works for 30 years.



He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Quakake, a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge 238 F&AM, and a more than 30-year member of the Algerine Hunting Club.



Charlie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking his family out for breakfast, playing cards and taking trips to the casino.



He was the loving and devoted husband of Joan (Fegley) Houser for 61 years, and is also survived by three daughters, Debra Marshall and husband, Alan, Darla Rogowski and husband, Mark, and Donna Naughton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother and two sisters.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.



Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to Ebenezer UMC, 40 Heckman St., P.O. Box 92, Quakake, PA 18245, or to the National Rifle Association at 1-877-NRA-GIVE.

