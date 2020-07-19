|
|
Charles P. Rebman, 61, of Lattimer passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hazleton-Hospital after taking ill at his residence.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Raymond and Theresa (Bentz) Rebman.
He was employed by Brake Parts Inc. as a warehouseman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseann Rebman.
He is survived by his son, Charles M. Rebman, Lattimer; and his three sisters, Carol Singh, Florida; Rosemary Tas, Florida; and Barbara Meza, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 19, 2020