Charles P. Rebman

Charles P. Rebman Obituary
Charles P. Rebman, 61, of Lattimer passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hazleton-Hospital after taking ill at his residence.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Raymond and Theresa (Bentz) Rebman.

He was employed by Brake Parts Inc. as a warehouseman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseann Rebman.

He is survived by his son, Charles M. Rebman, Lattimer; and his three sisters, Carol Singh, Florida; Rosemary Tas, Florida; and Barbara Meza, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 19, 2020
