Charles R. Rolls, 67, of Drums, passed away Sunday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, following a brief illness.
Born in Sayre on April 11, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles and Amy (Beeman) Kilpatrick and spent the past 39 years in Drums after moving from Hazleton.
Charles was a U.S. Army veteran and served for over 22 years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, before retiring in 2012. He also worked as laborer for Citterio's, Freeland, and in maintenance for Laurel Mall, Hazleton. He was a member of the Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Sandra (Kropp) Rolls, who passed away May 15, 2016, and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his children, William Creasy and his fiancée, Maxine Balliet,Wysox; David Creasy, Sugarloaf Twp.; son, Frank Creasy, Cumbola; daughter, Jennifer Rolls, Drums; son, Peter Arnold, Virginia; two brothers, LaWayne Rolls; and Raymond Rolls and his wife, Mona, all of Troy; and a sister, Virginia Nero, Hazleton.
His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A funeral care fund has been established for the family on the funeral home's website.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 3, 2019