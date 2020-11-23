Home

Charles William Tuckey

Charles William Tuckey Obituary

Charles William Tuckey, 71, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born and raised in Harrisburg on April 8, 1949, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Catherine (Orsinger) Tuckey. He was a 1968 graduate of William Penn High School, Harrisburg.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam conflict. After his service, he returned to the states and was employed at Tobyhanna Army Depot. Prior to retirement, he held the position of lead in Sand Blast Shop.

Charlie was a member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry, in 2012; and a brother, Mike, in 2019.

Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, the former Melinda Allesch. He is also survived by his daughters, Julie and companion, Elmer Stewart, Hazleton; Marnie, Kelayres. Also surviving are his treasured grandchildren, Kevin Echevarria and family, Chicago; Tyler Echevarria, West Hazleton; Nina Tuckey, Hazleton; and Gabriella and Joseph Stewart, Hazleton; also a great-granddaughter, Isabella. Also surviving are a brother, Ralph and wife, Nancy, Harrisburg; a sister, Kathy Thomas and husband, Rich, Wilkes-Barre; and sister-in-law, Nancy, Harrisburg; and Charlie also leaves behind nephews, Michael, Harrisburg; John, York Springs; nieces, Emily and husband, Matt, Harrisburg;  Missy and husband Jeff, Pottsville; Lisa and husband, Dave, Wilkes-Barre; and Cathy Ann.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date and burial will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, with military honors.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

To leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the USMC Toys for Tots Campaign, Hazleton, or the Hazleton Animal Shelter.


