Charlie "Chuck" Hughes, 77, previously of Plymouth, passed away Thursday morning at Guardian Eldercare, Nanticoke.
Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late Emerson and Eleanor (Williams) Hughes.
A member of the Catholic faith, Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran.
He loved music, car shows, science fiction entertainment, motorcycles, QVC shopping and Chinese food.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as a tax assessor for the city of Boston.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Emerson John Hughes.
Surviving are sisters, Sandra Hoffman, Shickshinny; Gwen Boyle and her husband, Tommy, Hazleton; Terry Ebert and her husband, Neil, Hanover Twp.; and a brother, Howard Hughes and his wife, Rose, Shickshinny. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Services for Charlie will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 12, 2019