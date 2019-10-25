|
|
Charlotte L. Lenhardt, 91, of Cressman Drive, Allentown, and formerly of West Hazleton, died Monday evening at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown.
Born in West Hazleton on March 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Cawley) Spencer.
Charlotte was a 1946 graduate of West Hazleton High School and for 30 years served as office secretary for the Dream Mile Club.
She loved to decorate and was a skilled artist who enjoyed oil painting. She also would look forward to spending time completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her son, Donald Lenhardt, and sister, Betty Bogdon.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Bernard Lenhardt; daughter, Cheryl Krieger and her husband, Leonard, West Hazleton; son, Allan Lenhardt and his wife, Patricia, Mountain Grove; grandsons, Leonard R. Krieger, Jarret Lenhardt and Jason Lenhardt and his wife, Courtney; granddaughter, Lindsey Krieger; and great-granddaughter, Danielle Lenhardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton.
Burial will follow in St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, St. Johns.
Friends are invited to the church for a visitation period that will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mosser Nursing Home, 1175 Mosser Road, Trexlertown, PA 18087, are welcomed by the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 25, 2019