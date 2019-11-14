|
|
Charlotte M. Gaughan, 73, mother, sister, grandmother, of Hazlewood Apartments, Hazleton, passed away Sunday upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born Feb. 15, 1946, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes (Garber) Collins. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Gaughan.
Surviving are daughters, Sheila J. DeAngelo and her husband, Neal, Milnesville; and Tina M. Miller, wife of Chris A., Nuremberg; sisters, Ruth Bintliff and her husband, Dave, and Darlene Smith; grandchildren, LeAnna Gaughan, Dominique Totani and Kristin Anunson and her husband, Mark; and great-grandchildren, Maddie and Braden Anunson.
Charlotte had worked for LC&N Mines and the former Jamesway department store in Tamaqua.
She was an avid reader.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Lafayette Avenue, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Hazleton Public Library, 55 N. Church St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, has been entrusted with her care.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Charlotte may be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 14, 2019