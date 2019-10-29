Home

POWERED BY

Charlotte Parry Murphy

Add a Memory
Charlotte Parry Murphy Obituary
Charlotte Parry Murphy, 90, formerly of Hazleton and Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully Oct. 3 at The Hearth at Drexel, Bala Cynwyd.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Matthew Murphy.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Flaherty (Timothy); and granddaughters, Caitlin (Christopher Clemson) and Meredith.

While living in Hazleton, Charlotte was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, Camp Joy-Lo waterfront director and Police Athletic League swim instructor.

After moving to Arizona, she became a realtor and traveled extensively with her beloved Joe, spending many happy months in Hawaii.

The family is grateful for the caring and dedicated staff of The Hearth at Drexel and Liberty Hospice during Charlotte's final years.

A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hearth at Drexel, 238 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd.

Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.