Charlotte Parry Murphy, 90, formerly of Hazleton and Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully Oct. 3 at The Hearth at Drexel, Bala Cynwyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Matthew Murphy.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Flaherty (Timothy); and granddaughters, Caitlin (Christopher Clemson) and Meredith.
While living in Hazleton, Charlotte was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout leader, Camp Joy-Lo waterfront director and Police Athletic League swim instructor.
After moving to Arizona, she became a realtor and traveled extensively with her beloved Joe, spending many happy months in Hawaii.
The family is grateful for the caring and dedicated staff of The Hearth at Drexel and Liberty Hospice during Charlotte's final years.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at The Hearth at Drexel, 238 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd.
Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 29, 2019