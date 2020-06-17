|
Charlotte S. Wenner, 85, of Briggsville passed away Tuesday at Berwick Retirement Village, where she was a guest since she had surgery in January.
Charlotte was born in Pond Hill on Feb. 24, 1935. She was the last living of five children born to the late Hoyt and Zelma (Keiner) Rockel. She attended Shickshinny High School and shortly after, she moved to New Jersey, where she worked in a factory for several years. After returning to Pennsylvania, she was employed at RCA, Mountain Top, and later DataCom and Consolidated Cigar, Berwick. Most recently, she worked at Berwick Industries, retiring from there for health reasons.
For many years, she was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Briggsville, and later attended Faith United Lutheran Church, Nescopeck. In her early years, she enjoyed making ceramics. She liked taking bus trips to see different places, visiting casinos, attending shows, shopping and trying different restaurants. She loved spending time with family, especially at picnics or taking long car rides.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ira, Bud and Dale Rockel; her sister, Dorothy Kellow; and nephews, Dale Rockel II and Wayne Kellow.
She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter, Renee Davis and husband, Richard, Briggsville; step-granddaughter, Christina Gillespie and husband, Bradley; nieces, Judy Wida and husband, Drew; Sharon Kubricki and husband, Joe; Janice Beers and husband, Olin; and nephew, Ray Kellow and wife, Roxanne.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schloyersville (Mount Zion) Cemetery, Church Road, Nescopeck Twp., with the Rev. Jeff Odgren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to your local animal shelter.
A special thanks to Judy and Drew Wida for helping Renee by providing respite care during her years of declining health, as well as the staff in all departments of BRV, Gesinger Danville Hospital, Commonwealth Hospice and Caregivers of America.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2020