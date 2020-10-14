Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Christa Lee Gallagher

Christa Lee Gallagher Obituary

Christa Lee Gallagher, 30, of White Haven passed away Saturday.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of Joan Ann (Tomkiewicz) Gallagher, Hazle Twp.; and the late Vincent James Gallagher.

Christa was currently a student at Luzerne County Community College.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her father, by her brother, Jason V. Gallagher.

She is survived, in addition to her mother, by her companion, Dr. Michael Bonin, White Haven; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

Friends and relatives may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton. COVID-19 regulations will apply during calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christa's memory can be made to the White Haven Veterinarian Hospital or the Hazleton Animal Shelter would be appreciated by the family.


