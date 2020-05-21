|
Christina "Christie" Bonner, 47, of Hazle Twp. died Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born May 17, 1973, in Orange City, N.J., she was the daughter of James and Gail (Raymond) Healy and a graduate of James Caldwell High School.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton.
Christie had a passion for life and enjoyed the outdoors. Some of her favorite activities included camping, quad riding and spending time with her beautiful daughters, who were her entire world. She also enjoyed wine tours and concerts. Christie was very active in the Holy Family Academy PTO and spent many years with her girls at dance competition with Elite Dance Company. She was a family member of 8 Bees Outdoor Club.
Christie will be missed and remembered for her wonderful spirit, beautiful smile, kind and loving nature and always willing to help others. Christie and her husband, John, met 25 years ago and spent a wonderful life together. They worked very hard and well together to build their company, Bonner Trucking and Excavating.
Preceding Christie in death were both her maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Joseph Raymond; paternal grandparents, Clarence Healy and Lorraine Mawson; and paternal stepgrandfather, Alfred Mawson.
In addition to her parents and husband, John, Christie leaves behind her loving daughters, Lindzi and Jessie, at home; sisters, Deanna Healy and Susan Healy; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Pixie and Lucky.
Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, on Friday at at 11:30 a.m. For those in attendance for the graveside service, the family has requested that CDC guidelines be followed by wearing a mask and keeping with social distancing standards.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel, Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guestbook on the funeral home website, khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020