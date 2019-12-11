|
Christine E. Michaels, 52, of Drums passed away Friday at her home.
Born Sept. 24, 1967, in Troy, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Grace Litster Horton, the youngest of six children.
Christine graduated from Shenendahowa High School in Clifton Park, N.Y., in 1984.
She went on to marry her sweetheart, Christopher, and raise two beautiful boys who she adored.
After going back to school at Luzerne County Community College, she became a hospice certified nursing assistant, traveling around Columbia and Montour counties, caring for and loving all she met as if they were her own family. She continued this work after relocating to Myrtle Beach, S.C. In 2017, Chrissy and Chris returned to Pennsylvania.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Patrick Horton.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Christopher; sons, Sean C. and David T. Michaels, Bloomsburg; brother, Steven Horton and his wife, Debbie, Schenectady, N.Y.; sisters, Laurie Yager and her husband, Rich; Maureen Fissette; and Doreen Alford, all of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Geisinger Home Health and Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave., Suite 200, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019