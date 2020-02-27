Home

Christine Fisher

Christine Fisher of Lattimer, formerly of Jim Thorpe, passed away Monday in St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale, surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of James Fisher Jr.

Born in Lehighton on Jan. 9, 1969, she was a daughter to the late Francis and Christine (Kane) Bilsak.

She was a member of American Legion Post 76 in Hazleton, where she enjoyed playing darts.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, James, are sisters, Andrette Haupt, Jim Thorpe; Susan Bamford, wife of Brian, Nesquehoning; brothers, Francis and Thomas, Jim Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.

Christine was predeceased by her sister, Marybeth Thamarus; and her dog, Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jim Thorpe.

A calling hour will be held in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass in church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Online condolences may be made at www.stianchefh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 27, 2020
