McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Christine H. Bobbey

Christine H. Bobbey Obituary
Christine H. Bobbey, 60, of Freeland, passed away Saturday at her residence.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Peter W. and Veronica Kavulya Rodzewich. She was a former member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Freeland.

Preceding her in death, were her parents; her husband, Eugene Bobbey, who died in 1993; brothers, William, Peter and Joseph; and a sister, Ann Marie Meza.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Lisa Rodzewich, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, followed by burial in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Freeland.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 30, 2019
