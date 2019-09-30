|
|
Christine H. Bobbey, 60, of Freeland, passed away Saturday at her residence.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Peter W. and Veronica Kavulya Rodzewich. She was a former member of St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church, Freeland.
Preceding her in death, were her parents; her husband, Eugene Bobbey, who died in 1993; brothers, William, Peter and Joseph; and a sister, Ann Marie Meza.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Lisa Rodzewich, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, followed by burial in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Freeland.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 30, 2019