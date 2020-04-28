|
|
Christine M. (Massage) Bettine, a resident of Heights Terrace, Hazleton, died April 17.
She was employed as an assistant manager at Treasure Hunt Outlet Store, West Hazleton.
Her love, joy and bubbly personality were felt by all that came to know her. She could light up any room and add zest and zeal to any occasion.
She loved life to its fullest. Her passions spanned from travel, cooking, dance choreography, designer fashion and her love for billiards. Being an animal lover of all types complimented her loving and caring spirit. She was a lifelong Miami Dolphin fan as well.
Born in Hazleton on May 25, 1966, she was the daughter of Francis Massage, New Coxeville and the late Kathleen (Veglia) Massage.
A 1984 graduate of Hazleton High School, she attended Luzerne County Community College.
She excelled at various supervisory positions in retail and customer service.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, was her sister, Anni B. (Massage) Reinhart.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her sister, Nadia Massage, Pittston; brothers, David Massage and wife, Patricia, Chenango Forks, N.Y.; and James M. Massage and wife, Victoria, Sheshequin Twp.; former spouse, Charles Bettine, Heights Terrace, Hazleton; a niece, Angela Massage; and nephew, Davey Massage Jr. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Due to the restrictions, her burial was held privately in Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Meadows.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of any and all donations, please remit to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 28, 2020