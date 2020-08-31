Home

Christopher J. Spence

Christopher J. Spence Obituary

Christopher J. Spence, 48, of Ashley, formerly of Hazleton, passed away April 18 at Timber Ridge Health Care Center.

He was born in Philadelphia on April 1, 1972, to the late Margaret Renner Spence and the late John Spence.

A 1990 graduate of Hazleton High School, Chris worked as a janitor and was proudly dedicated to his job.

An incredibly kind and loving person, Christopher enjoyed helping people and bringing a smile to their face. As a decorated athlete, Christopher earned many medals participating in power lifting and swimming events at . Christopher found many friends during his time at United Rehabilitation Services and Avenues, both in Hazleton. Chris was a sports fanatic, always up-to-date on all sports news, but especially his beloved Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Surviving are his siblings, Mark Spence, Wilkes-Barre; Megan Spence and husband, Paul Hankes Drielsma, Ottawa, Ont.; Ian Spence, Dallas; Jenna Spence, New Haven, Conn.; and Molly Spence, Austin, Texas. Also surviving are his nephews, Megan's sons, John and Toby; Jenna's son, Remy; and Molly's son, Alistair; along with many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.

Because of the pandemic, we are currently unable to gather to celebrate Chris' life. When we are able, we will celebrate him properly.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Avenues Foundation (Avenues of PA) in his name.


