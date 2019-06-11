Christopher James Slattery

Obituary Condolences Christopher James Slattery, 54, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Friday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, after battling cancer since he was diagnosed in November 2018.



Born in Tom's River, N.J., on Jan. 26, 1965, he was the son of Shirley Slattery Amann and the late Richard Slattery.



He resided in Sugarloaf Twp. for the last three years. He lived in the Hazleton area for 22 years before that, after moving from Allentown back in 1994.



Chris was a landscaper for 13 years. Before that he was a manager of a traveling bingo that was family-owned by his wife's aunt and uncle, Betty and Marlin Koch.



Chris loved the outdoors. He loved to be outside whether if it was for work or pleasure.



He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved to cook and read.



One of Chris's favorite things to do was to play poker and watch the World Series of Poker, and he dreamed to be at the final table one day.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Slattery, and his brother, Richard Slattery Jr.



Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Tracey Slattery, and his daughter, Breanna; his mother, Shirley Slattery Amann; his stepfather, Don Amann; two brothers, Patrick and Michael Slattery; and a sister, Teresa Slattery LaDue; along with some nieces and nephews.



All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made at GoFundMe, gf.me/u/tatdpy.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.