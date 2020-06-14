Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
A private Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 318 Plane St.
Weatherly, PA
Christopher Jude Wickkiser

Christopher Jude Wickkiser Obituary
Funeral services for Christopher Jude Wickkiser of Coaldale, who passed away Friday, were held Friday at the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Weatherly.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Weatherly, by Monsignor William T. Baker assisted by Deacon James Warnigiris.

Burial was in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.

Pallbearers were Jaxon Wickkiser, son; Ryan Wickkiser, brother; Jeff Rossi and George Keifer, brothers-in-law; John Willis and Nick Paisley, uncles; Matthew Grega, cousin; and David Biddiscombe.

The procession to Union Cemetery was escorted by Weatherly police, members of 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Scranton, in a Humvee, and a local veterans motorcycle group.

Citizens' Fire Co., Weatherly, and local firefighters provided an honor arch at the church.

Military honors at Union Cemetery were rendered by members of 340th Military Police Battalion U.S. Army and the 345th MP Co., Ashley.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2020
