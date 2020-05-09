|
|
Christopher M. Perhonitch, 40, of Lebanon and formerly of McAdoo, passed away May 2.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Janet (Skotek) Perhonitch, McAdoo, and the late Nicholas Perhonitch.
He was first employed at Henkel Corp., Hazleton, and currently at The Hershey Co. as an operational excellence manager.
Chris was a Marian High School graduate, Class of 1997, where he was a basketball and football standout, earning the Times News Player of the Year Award in football. He graduated with honors in 2002 from the School of Engineering at Penn State University.
Chris's greatest desire in life was to follow Jesus. He displayed this passion for loving Jesus by always being an encouragement in the lives that he encountered each day. He knew that the Lord was all powerful and worthy of all of Chris's life. He is surely in heaven organizing and playing flag football tournaments, crushing 5Ks and eating burgers and cheesesteaks and waiting patiently for his loved ones.
To know Chris was to love Chris. He was perfection to his wife for 24 years. When he wasn't working, he was devoting his time to his children. Chris went the extra mile in every single moment with his family to make it enjoyable and special for them. It was never about Chris. His smile and sense of humor lit up a room and you loved to hear his laugh. To talk to him was a special moment, he was patient and interested in what you had to say. He valued your viewpoint and you as a person. He was so humble and often changed the subject to you as he wanted to know your background, your news and your take on things.
Chris was tough as nails. His work ethic, discipline and success were undeniable. He had an unwavering amount of respect that he showed for others. For classmates, he opened and held doors. For teachers and coaches, he held the highest regard. As a teammate and co-worker, his character was impeccable. For anyone and everyone, he gave the shirt off his back. He was absolutely genuine.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his high school sweetheart and wife of 16 years, Alissa (Fegley) Perhonitch; son, Jake; and daughter, Addison, both at home; brother, Nicholas Perhonitch and wife, Carolyn, Kelayres; maternal grandmother, Vincenette Skotek, McAdoo; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health regulations, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to help start a scholarship in Christopher's name may be sent to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 9, 2020