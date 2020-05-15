Home

Christopher Onderko, 59, of Wilkes-Barre passed away April 26 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Drums, son of Donald Onderko and Jean Jones. He was employed by DBI Services as a scheduling manager. He had a huge passion for baseball and faithfully followed all of the Philadelphia teams. He loved traveling and gardening.

He is survived by his parents; son, Matthew Onderko, Justin, Tex.; daughters, Ashlea Hayes, Phoenix; and Nicole Onderko, Fort Worth; and grandchildren, Emily Hayes, Nicholas Del Castillo and Journey Onderko.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 15, 2020
