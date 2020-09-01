Home

Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Christopher S. Meckes

Christopher S. Meckes Obituary

Christopher S. Meckes, 54, of Fountain Hill passed away at his home surrounded by his beloved family on Sunday.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clifford S. and Wondalee H. (Heisler) Meckes. He was the loving husband of Cassandra (Ferraira) Meckes.

Christopher worked as a Mason for Roth and Ellis Inc. He was a member of the Brick Layer's and Allied Craftsman Union No. 5.

Christopher found great joy in spending time at home with his dogs.

In addition to his wife, Cassandra, Christopher will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kristen Maylath and husband, Ryan; son, Cody Meckes; brother, Clifford S. Meckes Jr. and wife, Lisa; sisters, Wendy L. Meckes and Crystal S. Gilfert and husband, Bruce; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Millicent (Huyter) Ferraira; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place today at 7 p.m. in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until the time of service. A face mask will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.


