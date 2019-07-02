Cindy Sue Merenich, 58, of Freeland passed away Monday morning at her home.



Born in Levittown, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Pearl Smith Cichy.



She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.



Cindy was a self-employed hairdresser.



She loved life, family, helping people, lottery tickets, and Pepsi slushies from Sheetz.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her sisters, Linda Houser and Donna Paisley; and sister-in-law, Louise Everitt.



Surviving is her husband of 23 years, Michael Merenich; sons, Michael III; Jerry; Chris and his wife, Stacie; Jamie Catrone; and Michael Jr. and Dillon Merenich; daughters, Mimi and her husband, Ed Macko; and Heaven Lee Pearl Merenich; brother, Earl Cichy; grandchildren, Christopher Catrone, Diamond Macko, Gianna Catrone, Nico Catrone, Edison Macko and Oriana Macko; godparents, Marilyn Richards and John Zamba; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.



Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeland.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2019