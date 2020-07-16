|
Claire Jeppsen, 91, formerly of Weatherly, died Monday in Rogers, Ark.
Born in Elgin, Ill., on July 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Elsie (Balko) Sieber. She lived in Weatherly, since 1956, then spent a year in Punta Gorda, Fla., before moving to Arkansas in 2016.
She attended Blackburn College, Carlinville, Ill., and was a 1972 graduate of Bloomsburg State College with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. Mrs. Jeppsen was a former teacher in Weatherly Area Elementary School.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Harold, in 2002.
Surviving are a son, Michael and his wife, Mary, Rogers, Ark.; and daughters, Christine Reinmiller and her husband, Barry, Perkasie; Karen Gatlin and her husband, Michael, Rotonda West, Fla.; and Katharine Gonzalez and her husband, Louis, Brandon, Fla. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are being handled by Stockdale Moody Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 16, 2020