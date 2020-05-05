|
Clara M. Kushmider, 100, passed away Sunday at her daughter's home.
She was born March 29, 1920, in West Hazleton, daughter of the late Adam and Anna (Tarnovich) Lapinsky. She resided in Hazleton on Grant Street most of her life and in East Fallowfield with her daughter in later years.
She was employed until 1952 as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone, Hazleton.
As a homemaker, her talents included sewing clothing, crocheting and baking. Her favorite hobby was solving New York Times Sunday crosswords.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, and formerly Ss. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the church's Rosary Society.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Lawrence M. Kushmider; brothers, Adam Jr., Joseph and Andrew; and sisters, Margaret Jankas; Anna Ankudovich; Elizabeth Sobotka; Valeria Richardson; Sister Marie Assumpta, St. Clare's Monastery; and Martha Stetz.
Surviving are her children, son, Lawrence Kushmider and his wife, Brenda (Howard), Palmyra; son, Dr. Robert Kushmider and his wife, Diane (Wolk), Orwigsburg; and daughter, Dr. Nancy (Kushmider) Otto and her husband, Dr. Randall Otto, East Fallowfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Kushmider, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Sean Kushmider, Orwigsburg; Keely Kushmider, Palmyra; and Alyssa Otto, East Fallowfield.
Due to the restrictions, private burial services will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 5, 2020