Clara Mae Knelly Gardy, 98, of Hazleton passed away Saturday at the Manor at St. Luke Village.
Born in Peckville on May 18, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Viola Mae (Troy) Knelly.
She graduated from Nuremburg High School and worked for Tung-Sol Electric for many years before retiring in 1979.
She was a member of Diamond United Methodist Church and the Gleaner's Sunday school class. She was very active in many church functions.
She loved cooking, baking, traveling and especially caring for her family.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Michael Gardy, in 2003; and her brother, Calvin Knelly.
Surviving are her son, the Rev. Michael R. Gardy and his wife, Sally, Muncy; daughter, Carole Leonard, Hazleton; grandchildren, Jacqueline Quiroz and her husband, James; Joseph Leonard and his wife, Jessica; and Shelley Seeno and her husband, Vincent; and nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 24, 2020