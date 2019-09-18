|
|
Clarence J. Duffy, 92, adoring husband of the late Mary C. Ratchford Duffy, patriarch of one of Scranton's largest families, veteran of World War II and proud Irishman, died Monday, surrounded by his close and loving family at his home in West Scranton.
He had nine children, 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and counting. Born on March 23, 1927, a Scranton native, he was the son of the late Clarence P. Duffy and Ann Rafter Duffy.
There was nothing more important to him than his amazing family. A devoted and proud husband, Duffy was married to his wife and soulmate, Mary, for nearly 63 years when she passed away in 2011. They were wed in Holy Cross Church on Jan. 8, 1949, and together they formed a large, impressive and loyal Irish family, repeatedly stressing the importance of putting family first and making time for loved ones. A family steeped in tradition, each Saturday throughout the year they hosted an always crowded breakfast to share stories of the week and discuss politics and the latest news happening within their ever-expanding Duffy clan.
Duffy was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, having served aboard the USS Adirondack during World War II, and often spoke of his experience serving the United States in many places along the Atlantic, specifically in Norfolk, Va.
Upon returning home from service, he worked multiple jobs to provide for his family, including as a switchman on the DL&W Railroad and as head of maintenance for West Scranton High School for more than 30 years. He instilled the values of a strong work ethic in his family, with a focus on taking responsibility, being honest, building trust and having humility and integrity.
He was also among the most influential people in Scranton, was very active in politics and his community, and never missed an opportunity to vote or volunteer in local and national elections. He was one of the founders of the Firemen & Oilers Union in the Scranton School District, standing up for the collective interests and rights of his fellow workers.
He was a Democratic Party committeeman and member of the party's executive committee for more than 50 years. At one point in his life, he tended bar at Mellody's, where politics was always on tap, saying all of the biggest political decisions in town were made from there.
In 2018, the St. Patrick's Parade Association of Lackawanna County selected him as honorary parade marshall for Scranton's annual St. Patrick's Day parade. He was extremely proud of this honor and of his Irish heritage. He hosted a famous parade day breakfast at his home every year for family and friends, an event that was featured in The Scranton Times.
He loved a good competition, and led the family's annual Duffy's homemade Irish cream-making contest by encouraging multiple entries, selecting seemingly unbiased judges and watching his very own and carefully guarded recipe win each and every time.
Affectionately known by many names like "Duff," "CJ," and "Poppy," Duffy was a natural storyteller with the most wonderful, witty and sharp sense of humor. A contagious smile, he found great joy in cracking jokes and provoking uproarious laughter among family and friends. He taught those around him never to stretch the truth, but approved and encouraged the defense of "I don't recall."
"Duff" and his wife shared a constant and unwavering love for one another, a love so strong that it was the glue to many volumes of stories that will be passed on for generations. He was also a real and genuine friend of many. His loyalty was reserved for his family, friends, the Democratic Party and Notre Dame football, tested when one of his grandchildren suited up for Penn State and he became a true Nittany Lion fan.
Like most Irishmen, he had a famously gruff exterior that was mostly for show, and inside he had a giant heart and generous spirit. He would often refer to those he loved as "kid" and, like his wife, spent his time and energy investing in his family's health and happiness, lifting everyone up around him and fully supporting and promoting any business interests or endeavors related to those he loved.
He also valued the importance of appreciating the little things in life and would always say that it doesn't cost anything to simply say hello to those around you and to check in on their day. He enjoyed a really good story, great music and a helping hand.
He was a member of various clubs and organizations, some of which include the Irish American Men's Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7069 in Clarks Summit, the American Ukrainian Vets Association and the Lithuanian Taurus Club in Scranton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Duffy; son, Michael Duffy; brothers, Donald and Robert Duffy; stepfather, Jerome Roland; brothers-in-law, Robert Kearns and Thomas Ratchford; sister-in-law, Jane Pierce; and grandson-in-law, John Boswell.
Duffy has six daughters, Mary Clare Kingsley and husband, Gerald; Kathleen King and husband, Martin; Ann Marie Gallagher and husband, Kevin; Jane Shrive and husband, Dennis; Maureen Duffy and Meg Duffy; and three sons, Martin Duffy and wife, Marietta; Patrick Duffy and wife, Patricia; and the late Michael Duffy.
His grandchildren include Brian Kingsley, Kelly Kingsley, Kim Kingsley, Timothy Duffy, Kevin Duffy, Deanna Duffy, Marissa Duffy, Billy Mattison, Martin King, Colleen King, Katie King, Sean Gallagher, Ryan Gallagher, Beth Gallagher Berardi, Molly Gallagher Boswell, Jason Shrive, Jeffrey Shrive, Eric Shrive, Corey Duffy, Brigitte Duffy, Casey Duffy Golosky, Ashley Duffy Knott, Colin Duffy, Bailey Duffy, Cali Pawelski and Maive Pawelski.
His great-grandchildren include Logan Lewis, Aidan Lewis, Elias Thomas, Sahmira Menifee, Kieran Duffy, Katie Duffy, Matthew Duffy, Carolyn Duffy, Madilyn King, Julia King, Mallory Gallagher, Flynn Gallagher, Gavin Gallagher, Caiden Berardi, Luca Berardi, Cole Berardi, Jack Boswell, Mary Boswell, Duffy Shrive, Tanner Shrive, Connor Shrive, Sophia Shrive, Levi Duffy, Indianna Robinson, Emma Golosky, Logan Knott and Mila Duffy.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Anne Ratchford Kearns, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Barrasse, Dr. Kenneth Gentilezza, and Allied Services Hospice Center, especially nurses Dan Reilly and Karen Welcome, for their dedication and exceptional care.
The funeral will be held Friday from Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. All those attending the funeral Friday morning are asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Sophia Shrive's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Cleft Lip and Palate Program, to Boys Town, or to .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 18, 2019