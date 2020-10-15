Home

Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Clarence Vanderhoof

Clarence Vanderhoof Obituary

Clarence Vanderhoof, 80, of Ebervale passed away Tuesday in his residence of 30 years, surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence was born and raised in New Jersey, where he met and married Ruth Ann Palmer. They had three beautiful daughters, Debbie, Judy and Kim.

When Clarence decided to retire, he moved to Pennsylvania, where he lived his life to the fullest. Clarence enjoyed stock car racing and spending time with his large beautiful family. He will forever be remembered for his love of life.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Gerri Pruden.

Clarence will be loved and remembered by his daughters, Debbie Vanderhoof, Judy Vanderhoof and Kim Bonney; his five brothers; three sisters; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; girlfriend of 20 years, Barbara Schnaufer; five stepchildren; and five stepgrandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Interment will follow in Drums Community Cemetery, Drums.

Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


