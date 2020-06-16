|
Claudia J. Sokoloski Tomushunis Jayne, "CJ," 67, of Grand Prairie, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday.
Born Nov. 21, 1952, in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso Sokoloski and Elizabeth Polumbo.
She graduated from West Hazleton High School, Class of 1970, and was employed at many businesses throughout Hazleton, McAdoo and Texas.
Claudia was an extraordinarily caring and loving person who showed kindness and compassion to all. She had a love for all animals, especially dachshund dogs.
Claudia and her beloved husband, Jim, had relocated to Grand Prairie, Texas, for the sunshine and warm weather, where they made new and everlasting friends and enjoyed spending time together along with the company of their dogs, Abbey and Precious. She had an especially close relationship with her only daughter, Sonya, who will miss her greatly.
Claudia loved a good party and had a love of dance, especially the jitterbug, with her sister, Sandy. She frequently called her family and friends to check in and spoke with her sister, Lisa, almost daily, who loved her beyond words. All of her family and friends will miss her dearly and she will always remain in our hearts.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her first husband, Simon Tomushunis; and brothers, Paul and Joseph Sokoloski.
Surviving are her husband, James Jayne, Grand Prairie, Texas; loving daughter, Sonya Campbell and her husband, Jeremiah, Spotsylvania, Va.; stepson, William Jayne Sr., his wife, Holly, and son, William Jayne Jr., Wilkes-Barre; sisters, Sandy Frost and her husband, Layton, Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Lisa Bigus and her husband, Michael, Dallas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors, Denton, Texas, and services are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a or to your local animal rescue.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 16, 2020