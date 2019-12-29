|
Cletus E. Quinn Jr., 79, of Willow Grove passed away Wednesday.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara (née Strzelczyk).
He was born in Hazleton, a son of the late Cletus Sr. and Martha Quinn.
Cletus graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1958.
After graduating from high school, Cletus served in the U.S. Navy for seven years, being honorably discharged in 1968. Cletus went on to graduate from LaSalle College, Class of 1978.
He was employed at AT&T for more than 30 years as a telecommunication specialist.
Clete was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hatboro, as well as a resident of the Twin Brooks Community, where he lived and served on their council for many years. He enjoyed diving and was a member of the Abington Submariners.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Cletus is survived by many loving family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday after 9 a.m. in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m.
His interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, with full military honors.
The family requests no flowers, but donations in Cletus's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 N. York Road, Hatboro, PA 19040.
To share memories and condolences with Cletus's family, visit the funeral home website at www.schneiderfuneralhome.net.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 29, 2019