Clinton G. Morrison of Lake Wales, Fla., passed away Sunday at Water's Edge in Lake Wales, Florida.



He was born Oct. 8, 1920, in Great Neck, Long Island, N.Y., to the late Charles E. and Marie D. (White) Morrison.



He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, having served as a pharmacist's mate first class (corpsman), attached to the Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater.



He spent his career in the medical supply field and was the owner of Hazleton Medical Supply, Hazleton.



He loved volunteering, the outdoors, flying and people. He led a Boy Scout Explorer troop, was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church and the Masons in Hazleton.



He served on the Saddlebag Lake Community Council, the Lake Wales Literacy Council, was a tour guide at Bok Tower Gardens and he introduced generations of children to the outdoors and Winnie the Pooh through a Pooh Trail he created in the Pocono Mountain wood.



He was an Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association pilot and helped restore a Taylorcraft plane which he flew to meets. He loved entertaining friends and family with his stories, games, puzzles and magic tricks. He was interested in everybody and was an easy friend.



He is survived by his wife, Marian Morrison; sons, C. Gilbert Morrison (Kim), Spring Mills; Harold B. Morrison (Louisa), Longmont, Colo.; and Donald E. Morrison, Richmond, Va.; and five grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud and loved dearly.



A memorial service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Water's Edge, 10 W. Grove Ave., Lake Wales, Fla.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Wales Care Center, Bok Tower Gardens or the Pocono Lake Preserve Memorial Committee.



Condolences may be sent to the Morrison family, 10 W. Grove Ave., A6, Lake Wales, FL 33853.