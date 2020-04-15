|
|
Clyde E. Searfoss, 75, of Salem Twp. passed away peacefully Sunday at his home following a valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Weatherly on Jan. 8, 1945, he was a son of the late Luella M. (Woodring) and Arthur H. Searfoss Sr. He was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School, Class of 1964.
Clyde served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam War.
He worked at JA & WA Hess Inc. as a heavy equipment mechanic for more 25 years.
Clyde was a member of Berwick Bible Church. He was a talented musician who enjoyed music and played several different instruments. He loved riding horses and his motorcycle and also liked hunting. He followed basketball and enjoyed watching any game, including girls basketball. His faithful companion, "Yella," was always by his side.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Lisa A. Staber, Berwick; Peggy J. Scrivens, McDonough, Ga.; Clyde J. Searfoss, Frackville; Libby E. Davis, Berwick; and Wesley W. Davis, Bloomsburg; grandchildren, Arlo Staber; Nikholas, Austin and Kaitlyn Rooney; and Savanah and Emily Searfoss; brother, Arthur Searfoss Jr. and wife, Ethel, Trappe; sisters, Joan Chernansky and Dolores Artim, both of Weatherly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Searfoss, in 1955; and brothers, Clark Searfoss, in 2001, and James Searfoss, in 2014.
At Clyde's request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is assisting his family.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 15, 2020