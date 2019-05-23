Standard-Speaker Obituaries Colleen A. Donlin

Obituary Condolences Colleen A. Donlin, 53, of White Haven passed away Tuesday at her home, surrounded by loved ones.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late James H. Donlin Sr., Hazleton, and Sandra and her husband, John Sabo, Drifton.



She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.



Colleen was recently inducted into the Hazleton Area Sports Hall of Fame for her 1,000-point basketball record.



She was the current mayor of East Side borough and was in charge of shipping and receiving for Romark Logistics, Hazleton.



Surviving are her partner of 27 years, Lisa Jones, White Haven; brothers, Jim Jr. and his wife, Nichole, Plymouth, Mich., and their children, Chloe, Turner and Cooper, all at home; Brian and his wife, Julie, Zion Grove, and their children, Zachary and his fiancée, Kristen Opiary, Drums; and Ridge, at home; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 441 Allegheny St., White Haven.



Friends may call Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, and Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies. Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.