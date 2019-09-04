|
Congetta "Connie" Patton, 87, of Edison, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Kelayres to Leo and Jenny (Jump) Malatesta. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1949.
Upon moving to New Jersey, Connie started her career at the Raritan Arsenal, where she stopped working to raise her three children. She resumed her career as a secretary at The Salvation Army, Foodtown Offices (Twin County Grocers) and then St. Matthew's Church.
She then went on to become office manager of Records for the Edison Township Police Department before her retirement.
Connie was a member of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Matthew's Church, the Red Hat Society and Edison Seniors. She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City to play the machines and loved playing bingo. She enjoyed every moment of having a meal or vacationing with family or friends. She was a communicant of St. Matthew the Apostle Church.
She was predeceased by her dear and loving husband of 50 years, John (Jack) Sr., in 2001. She was also predeceased by brothers, Lou, Vin, John and Joe; and sisters, Elaine, Kay and Mary.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Inacio and husband, John, Monroe Twp. N.J.; sons, Thomas and fiancée Elaine Galouvich, Edison, N.J., and John Jr., Edison; and one grandchild, Ruth Ann. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Malatestam, Pennsylvania; sister, Margaret Shulzitski, Michigan; and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Funeral services will begin Friday at 8:30 a..m. at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 4, 2019