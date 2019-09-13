|
Constantine A. Evanofski, "Connie," 72, passed away Tuesday following a painful but unprolonged battle with cancer. He died peacefully in Maine surrounded by family and loved ones.
Born Aug. 9, 1947, in Hazleton, to Constantine "Gus" and Laura Evanofski, Connie was raised in Hazleton.
Connie served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. He went to boot camp at Camp May, N.J., and served on an icebreaker that went to the Arctic Circle.
He was then stationed in Maine, serving in Bath, Popham Beach, Rockland and Boothbay Harbor, the latter of which would prove to hold his fondest memories. Following his deployment from the service, Connie would spend years of his life back in Boothbay, sharing countless summers with family and friends.
In 1973 Connie earned a bachelor of science degree in English from the University of Maine at Farmington.
Connie continued his education at the University of Buffalo, where he worked towards a master's/doctoral degree in linguistics.
As a recession loomed in the mid 1970s, Connie was quick to find work in civil construction in Buffalo, N.Y., and Toronto, Canada. Connie later moved to Chicago in 1977, working as a manager and builder for luxury properties.
Having missed the antics of his friends in Buffalo, Connie returned to Buffalo in 1979. It was during this time Connie met his future wife, Mary, at Father's Bar. The two were wed just six months later at Letchworth State Park in 1983. They then quickly moved to tax-free New Hampshire, and bought a house in Henniker, N.H. In 1993 Connie and Mary moved to Webster, N.H., where they purchased land and built a home to raise their family.
Connie lived out his days here, caring for his young children, devoting his life to his beloved wife and proudly achieved his lifelong goal of paying off the mortgage.
Connie was a strong-willed, perseverant, good-hearted man. He shared an uncanny likeness to American storyteller Garrison Keillor. In fact, Connie grew accustomed to responding to unsuspecting fans that praised meeting him as though he were the celebrity.
At 6 feet, 5 inches, Connie navigated life as the tallest person in the room. If one were to ask for help reaching an item on a shelf, he would advise them to "stand on a sheet of paper." When he wasn't being witty, Connie was certain to help those in need. He was generous and thoughtful. In recent years, he dutifully volunteered at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with his wife and her colleagues at DHMC.
Connie was a writer and a photographer. A skilled carpenter, Connie built not only his home in Webster, but also a sizeable addition to his cottage in Boothbay Harbor. This daunting feat included leveling a 10 foot by 10 foot area of 18-inch depth granite ledge. Not to be discouraged, Connie rented a jackhammer from Grover's local hardware store. He worked dawn to dusk, employing the help of his children to complete the task within the 48-hour rental period. And by God, he did.
One thing you must know about Connie, if there was a way to save money, he did. He loved a good bargain and enjoyed hunting for treasures at antique shops and yard sales. He was sure to barter, regardless if customary, and at every opportunity. As possessions were acquired, any person to come in contact with said possessions was to be reminded of its assumed value, promptly followed by the phrase: "You would never believe what I got it for" (although we would, as he always paid, quote: "next to nothin"). This does not exclude his prized collection of over 100 cameras, many rare and of notable value, and certainly the envy of any private collector.
Perhaps most notable of the collection is his Kodak Serial No. 2, which he would feel uneasy if we were to disclose its value or how much he paid. Truly, it was the deal of a lifetime.
Connie had an appreciation for all things well made and well designed. He was known to keep a well-maintained car. In his lifetime he owned upwards of 25 Jeeps, likely each with over 200,000 miles. Back in the day, he also owned and drove two 1960s era Opals, and a 1962 MGB roadster (reluctantly sold for its tendency to drive too fast around sharp corners and outrun cops when being tailed).
An avid seaman, Connie owned several vessels. Notable favorites include: his Formula powerboat; a 16-foot Catalina Capri sailboat; and a 22-foot Bristol sailboat that he had been restoring. The fact that this restoration has taken place over the course of more than 20 years, mind you, is inconsequential; as any fellow boat owner would know, that is just how these things go.
Connie loved to drive, to sail and to travel. He loved a good drink and a good place to go out to eat. He loved adventure. For a man who was known to appreciate both long-winded stories and linguistics, perhaps it is summarized best in a Latin phrase: Quam bene vivas refert non quam diu. Translated: "It is how well you live that matters, not how long." Or, ever-more thought provoking: Mea navis aëricumbens anguillis abundant. Monty Python simply puts it: "My hovercraft is full of eels."
Connie will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 36 years, Mary Evanofski, and his children, Carrie (Marc) Silverstein, John, Charlotte and Amelia Evanofski and Laurel (John) Christian.
A ceremony to celebrate Connie's life will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Boothbay Harbor Congregational Church, 125 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, Maine.
Please stop by the Thistle Inn from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday during Happy Hour to share stories and a drink on Connie.
