|
|
A final blessing for Cornelius O'Donnell, of New Jersey, conducted by the Rev. Arun Lakra, was held Monday morning in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.
The American Legion Post 473 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010 accorded a military service with commander, Jerry Gaffney; chaplain, Rick Welker; sergeant-at-arms, Gene Wilkinson; bugler, Frank Balon; flag bearers, Bill Luchi and George Merenich; and honor guard and firing squad, John Davis, Carl Pecora, Joe Barna and Ray Clymer.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 26, 2019