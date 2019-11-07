|
Courtenay Jenkins Corrigan, 101, of Middletown, N.J., and formerly of Hazleton, passed away peacefully at the Arnold Walter Nursing Home in Hazlet, N.J., on Sept. 21.
The only daughter of George and Carolyn Moore Jenkins, Courtenay was born Oct. 4, 1917, in Baltimore, Md.
Educated in Baltimore, she graduated from Mount St. Agnes High School in 1935 and from Mount St. Agnes College with an associate degree in medical technology in 1937. Thereafter, Courtenay worked as a medical technologist at what is now known as The Washington Home & Community Hospices in Washington, D.C.
Courtenay was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Jenkins, Baltimore; daughter-in-law, Carrie Truitt Corrigan, RN, Middletown, N.J.; son-in-law, Stephen B. Chasko, M.D., Newmanstown; and by her husband of 70 years, John J. Corrigan Jr., D.D.S., formerly of Hazleton.
She is survived by her four children, John J. Corrigan III, Middletown, N.J.; George Jenkins Corrigan, Benicia, Calif.; Courtenay Corrigan Shaughnessy, Southport, N.C.; and Theresa Corrigan Chasko, Longboat Key, Fla.; and by nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will commence Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church, Annunciation Parish, Hazleton, followed by a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be held immediately thereafter in St. Gabriel's parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in Courtenay's memory to St. Martin's Home, Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228, www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of Turnbach Funeral Home, 423 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 7, 2019